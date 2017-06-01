Loveland, Ohio – In an emotional, from the gut, speech at the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial Monday, Veteran, Ryan Lindsay talked about family members, friends, and fellow soldiers who lost their life in the country’s recent wars. He choked up several times as he told stories of those veterans.
Lindsay also told the large Memorial Day crowd, “There’s an ongoing need for returning veterans to be looked after.”
Very moving. I would like to share a moving song that memorializes the fallen of war. The song is “Green Fields of France”, as sung by John McDermott:
Thanks… that is very nice.