2017 Clermont County Ambassador the Lang Family

In May 2012, Brandy and Matt decided to have their first child together. They tried for about a year with no luck. Brandy decided to go to her OB/GYN and was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). She was then sent to a Reproductive Endocrinologist (RE). It took about a month but by Christmas time, Brandy was confident that there was a baby growing inside and finally on December 30th she saw the evidence on the ultrasound monitor for the first time. For the next 10 weeks she went to the specialist for ultrasounds as she was still considered high risk. Everything looked great up until 29 weeks. During an ultrasound, the doctor noticed that the baby’s growth was 4 weeks behind. Brandy was sent to the “special care” unit of the hospital where she was monitored every 4 hours. She was placed on magnesium for the baby’s brain growth and steroid shots to strengthen the baby’s lungs. On the third morning in the special care unit, Brandy’s ultrasound indicated the baby was not moving. The doctors and nurses immediately began prepping for an emergency C-section. Miss Ava was delivered shortly after and weighed in at a whopping 2lbs. 2oz. Brandy and Matt were able to see their daughter for a brief time before she was whisked away to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Ava spent 5 weeks in the NICU, where she was treated for jaundice, bradycardia due to reflux. But mostly she just needed to learn to eat and grow. Today, Ava is a lovable almost 2 year old who has defied the odds with her birth and growth. She started as a tiny miracle and today is a strong little lady. I know the funding and research done on behalf of the March of Dimes saved Ava’s life. We are thankful and proud to be representing the March of Dimes and sharing our story, in hopes that some day, every baby is born healthy.