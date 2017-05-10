“INDEPENDENT RUSSIA INVESTIGATION NEEDED NOW MORE THAN EVER”

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement in response to news that President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

“Director Comey’s tenure as FBI Director has been marred by questionable judgment. I want to learn more about the reasons behind his removal. At the same time, the President firing the FBI Director in the middle of an investigation into the White House’s ties to Russia raises serious questions about the independence of the FBI and the integrity of the ongoing investigation. The President must nominate a replacement with an independent record that is beyond reproach. Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure the American people can have full confidence in the findings.”

###

