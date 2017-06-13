Otto Warmbier graduated from Wyoming High School in Ohio in 2013

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement in response to news that Cincinnatian, Otto Warmbier, has been released by North Korea. The State Department informed Brown – who has been in close communication with the State Department and Otto’s family since he was first detained – of Otto’s release.

“My first priority will be continuing to support Otto, his parents and family, whose strength and love of family inspire me every time I speak with them. I ask everyone to please respect their privacy in the weeks and months ahead,” Brown said. “North Korea’s despicable actions in detaining and holding Otto were unacceptable and must be condemned. We must continue working to free all Americans who are being held by North Korea.”

Read here about Warmbier’s release at the Washington Post: University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, said to be in a coma, released from North Korea

