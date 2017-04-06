“The Hamilton County Public Health Clean Kitchen Award represents the gold standard in maintaining safe food service operations,” Kesterman adds.

When heading out to eat, we often access menus, reviews and recommendations before choosing a spot. For diners at schools, healthcare facilities or other foodservice providers, there is a level of trust that food is being prepared and handled properly. Hamilton County Public Health helps take the guess-work out of dining decisions through its online inspection reports and Clean Kitchen Award program.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, there were nearly 375,000 cases of foodborne illness in the U.S., 2,000 of which occurred in Ohio” says Greg Kesterman, Assistant Hamilton County Health Commissioner. “Most of what we see in terms of foodborne illness is preventable, which is why we put emphasis on our education and inspection program with the food service facilities we serve,” he adds.

“The Hamilton County Public Health Clean Kitchen Award represents the gold standard in maintaining safe food service operations,” Kesterman adds. “The award is not easy to receive. When you see one on display, it points to an operator that takes the responsibility very seriously. If you don’t see an award, ask the operator why.”

When choosing a place to eat, make sanitation a priority. You can view inspection data for all food service facilities and listings for all Clean Kitchen Award winners on the Hamilton County Public Health website at www.HCPH.org . The Clean Kitchen Award reflects inspection data from the previous two years and is not necessarily indicative of current conditions.

The requirements for receiving a Clean Kitchen Award are stringent. To be considered, facilities must:

Have three or fewer violations in the previous two years prior to applying;

Have no “critical” or repeat violations in the previous two years;

Maintain at least two staff members with Level I Food Handler certification or at least one staff member with a current ServSafe certificate;

Submit applications along with corresponding documentation;

Have a minimum of two years of inspection data on file with Hamilton County Public Health.

Following is the list of winning operators for the first quarter of 2017:

* Repeat Winners

Facility Address Location Ameritas Life Ins. * 1876 Waycross Road Forest Park Anderson Township Center C.A.S.S. * 7970 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. Brookwood Retirement Community * 12100 Reed Hartman Road Sycamore Twp. Colerain High School * 8801 Cheviot Road Colerain Twp. Ethicon – Dining Room * 4545 Creek Road Blue Ash Ethicon – Surgeon’s Lounge * 4545 Creek Road Blue Ash KinderCare Tri County 1459 E. Kemper Road Sharonville Loveland Early Childhood Center * 6740 Loveland Miamiville Loveland Loveland Elementry School * 600 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland Loveland High School * 1 Tiger Trail Loveland Loveland Intermediate School * 757 S. Lebanon Road Loveland Loveland Primary School * 550 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland Montgomery Care Center * 7777 Montgomery Road Montgomery Mt. Airy Gardens 2250 Banning Road Springfield Twp. Our Lady of Grace Catholic School * 2940 W. Galbraith Road Colerain Twp. P&G Ivorydale * 5299 Spring Grove Ave. St. Bernard St. Gertrude School Cafeteria 6543 Miami Ave. Madiera St. Joseph Home 10722 Wyscarver Road Sharonville Standard Textile Cafeteria * 1 Knollcrest Dr Reading The Alois Alzheimer Center * 70 Damon Road Greenhills Agape Children’s Center @ Dayspring Church * 1060 Smiley Ave. Forest Park All About Kids 11210 Montgomery Road Symmes Twp . Arden Courts – Kenwood * 4580 E. Galbraith Road Sycamore Twp. Arden Courts of Anderson * 6870 Clough Pike Anderson Twp. Bridgetown Middle School 3900 Race Road Green Twp. Colerain Elementary School * 4850 Poole Road Colerain Twp. Comfort Inn 9011 Fields Ertel Symmes Twp. Delshire Elementary School * 4402 Glenhaven Road Delhi Twp. Diane’s Restaurant * 1951 Anderson Ferry Green Twp. Kinder Care Ct. #1561 11737 Seven Gables Rd. Symmes Twp. La Rosa’s – loveland * 901 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland Miami Township Senior Center * 8 N. Miami Ave. Miami Twp. Mount Washington Care Center * 6900 Beechmont Ave Anderson Twp. Oakdale Elementary School 5280 Foley Road Green Twp. Rapid Run Middle School * 6345 Rapid Run Road Delhi Twp. Sharon Hill Daycare & Preschool (Tri County) 11550 Chester Road Sharonville Skatin Place 3211 Lina Place Colerain Twp. Skyline Chili – Springfield Pike 9907 Springfield Pike Woodlawn Springmyer Elementary School * 4179 Ebenezer Road Green Twp. The Lodge Care Center 9370 Union Cemetery Road Symmes Twp. The Veg Head * 920 B Loveland Madeira Road Loveland Welch Elementary School * 12084 Deerhorn Dr Forest Park White Oak Middle School 3130 Jessup Road Green Twp. Youthland Academy 10632 Loveland Madeira Road Loveland 3 Sweet Girls Cakery 7458 Montgomery Road Silverton J. Gumbo’s Finneytown (Gone Gumbo LLC) 879 W. Galbraith Road Springfield Twp. Kennedy Avenue Food Mart 5361 Kennedy Ave. Columbia Twp. Lincoln Heights Elementary * 1113 Adams Lincoln Heights Mt. Healthy Dairy Bar 7840 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy Mt. Healthy Jr./ Sr. High School * 8101 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy Northwest High School * 10761 Pippin Rd Colerain Twp. Pizza Hut * 9725 Kenwood Road Sycamore Twp. Pizza Hut * 9632 Colerain Ave. Colerain Twp. Sharon Hill Daycare & Preschool 1275 Kemper Meadow Dr. Forest Park St. Bernard Dairy Queen * 4437 Vine St. St. Bernard St. Bernard Elementary School * 4515 Tower Ave. St. Bernard St. Bernard Elmwood Place High School * 4615 Tower Place St. Bernard St. Clement School Cafeteria * 4534 Vine St. St. Bernard St. James School Cafeteria * 6111 Cheviot Road Green Twp. The Cruise Inn * 695 Northland Blvd. Forest Park The Meadows Health Care * 11760 Pellston Ct. Forest Park Vermont Primary School * 33 Vermont Ave. Wyoming Woodlawn Dairy Queen * 10091 Springfield Pike Woodlawn Woodlawn Elementary School * 31 Riddle Road Woodlawn Wyoming Elm Elementary * 134 Elm St. Wyoming Wyoming High School * 106 Pendrery Ave. Wyoming Wyoming Middle School * 17 Wyoming Ave. Wyoming

