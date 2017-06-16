Symmes Township, Ohio – Lake Isabella is a 77-acre man-made lake on Loveland Maderia Road at the I-275 entrance/exit ramp to Loveland/Symmes Township/Indian Hill. It is one of the Hamilton County Parks. It is on the banks of the State and National Scenic Little Miami River.

What do you do to slow down? Explore Lake Isabella with a life-long visitor and see why this east-side park is a destination for both fishing and families.

Enjoy a 28-acre pay lake that is stocked weekly March through October and offers fishing from the bank, dock or rental boat. Electric trolling motors are permitted. Personal watercrafts, such as canoes and kayaks, are not permitted on the lake. Lake Isabella also has a full-service boathouse and reservable Chart Room, Riverside Lodge and Shady Elm Shelter for group outings. The park offers picnic areas, a playground and access to the Little Miami River.