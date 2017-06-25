Financial disclosures by Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) show that every work trip he took last year was at least in some part related to his campaign bid for U.S. Senate

The filing reviewed by The Associated Press includes 23 pages of itemized travel for 2016 totaling more than $75,000, all covered by Josh Mandel’s various federal campaign committees. Federal election law allows state officials running for federal office to use federal committee funds for travel only if it has a political component.

Mandel, a Republican politician often criticized for being in perennial campaign mode, reported his travel expenses on his personal financial disclosure to the Ohio Ethics Commission last month.

