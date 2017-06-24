Loveland, Ohio – Steve and Connie Mitchell are former residents of the Loveland School District, and the parents of Capt. David “Seth” Mitchell, who died serving the country during a mission he volunteered for while in Afghanistan. Seth was the president of his graduating class at Loveland High School in 1997.

The Mitchells were at Loveland High School on May 17 for the Senior Scholarship Awards Night. May 17 is Seth’s birthday.

Steve Mitchell attended the event to announce the winners of the Seth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship and the Let us Never Forget Seth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship. He called six LHS Seniors to front stage and presented them with the awards.

This LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video is exclusive coverage of the ceremony.

