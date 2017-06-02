The report suggested what immediate measures were needed

Loveland, Ohio – City Hall put in a call to Kip Ping with Pinnacle Engineering, Inc., to come to Downtown Historic Loveland to evaluate the damage to the three buildings damaged by a fire last Sunday morning. He arrived at the scene early afternoon. He was assigned the work of evaluating the stability of the fire damaged buildings and make a determination if temporary shoring would work to minimize the risk to public safety and workers. Ping worked with Fire Chief Otto Huber to safely enter the buildings, even using a fire department ladder-truck to observe the structures from above.

Terry Settle of Bryant Hartke Construction also was called to the scene as a potential contractor to perform the emergency shoring. Hartke used a camera-drone aircraft to fly above the buildings to capture aerial video.

Below you can see the final report that Ping prepared for the City with recommendations for temporary stabilization, that he said must be supplemented prior to any demolition or construction work.

Read the report: Old Loveland Fire Damage Report

