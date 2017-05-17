Ms. Miller’s 1st graders brought their classroom to Loveland Magazine to teach us how they wrote about two of their exceptional teachers

On May 16, Ms. Miller brought her 1st-grade class on a field trip to the Loveland Magazine offices to teach the staff how they have learned to write stories. They spent countless classroom hours writing about two special teachers in their classroom, Owen, and Sue Wilhoite. Owen is an “Ambassador” from Loveland High School and Sue is a Special Education Professional – mother and son. When they arrived at Loveland Magazine they showed the story they wrote, which they emailed the day before, and taught about the Expanding Expression method of writing stories. Loveland Magazine writer and photographer, Sam Smith was there to learn as well. He took photos and explained the process of getting photos into a finished story. The 1st graders then viewed their almost finished story and saw the process Loveland Magazine uses to publish to the Internet. After lunch, on the back lawn, they were off to the Loveland Dairy Whip down the street. On Wednesday, Publisher, David Miller went to their classroom where Devin was chosen by the students to be the one to hit the “Publish” button. Their story about Owen and Sue Wilhoite is below.

by Chase, Olivia, Brenden, Reece, Anabelle, Devin, Danna, Destin, Owen, Claire, Nipun, Arianna, Aliya, Ana, Levi, Will, Charlie, Emily, Mansour, Alex, Ava, Annabel, Huck and Genna

Loveland, Ohio – Mr. Owen is our High School Amabassodor. Mrs. Wilhoite is one of our teachers. Owen is Mrs. Wilhoite’s son. Mr. Owen and Mrs. Wilhoite work in room 9 at Loveland Primary School in Loveland, Ohio.

Mr. Owen helps us with writing. Mr. Owen plays football and basketball with us at recess. He helps us when we are stuck on our word work. Mr. Owen helps us with jobs around the room such as recycling, passing out papers and sharpening pencils.

Mrs. Wilhoite helps us with morning work and journals. Mrs. Wilhoite pulls out our teeth when they are loose. She helps some of our friends learn. And she is always there when we need her.

Mr. Owen is tall and lean. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He wears shorts. Mrs. Wilhoite is pretty, beautiful and cute. She smiles a lot.

Mr. Owen is hilarious and funny. He is caring, kind and respectful. Mr. Owen is nice.

Mrs. Wilhoite is funny and happy. She is nice, loving and kind. “Mr. Owen does writing with me,” said Huck.

“Mr. Owen plays basketball with me,” said Devin. “He races me on the playground and I always win,” said Genna.

Alex said, “Mrs. Wilhoite writes with me.”

“I love to give her squishy hugs,” said Brendan. And Levi said, “She pushes me on the swings.”

Mr. Owen is very good at basketball. He plays High School basketball and baseball. He is a very good helper. Mr. Owen will attend the University of Cincinnati in the Fall.

Mrs. Wilhoite is a mom to three kids. She loves animals, especially her dog and her guinea pigs. She loves coffee. She loves to read and watch TV. She really loves to watch her kids play sports.

While at the Loveland Magazine office the children sang the EET song that helps them remember how to write good stories.

“I really enjoyed seeing the students so excited over journalism, and it was clear that they were very engaged with the process and project. It was a lot of fun to see them work on their project and to show them how Loveland Magazine works, “said Sam Smith. “I thought the approach to covering the fundamentals of a story– the essential who’s, what’s, when’s and why’s was very creative and applied in a way such that the children understood the process clearly and were engaged.”

