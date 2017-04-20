Meet the superintendent

The Loveland City School District invites members of the “Tiger Family” to meet with Superintendent Chad Hilliker during upcoming Community Coffees and an Office Hours event. Details are as follows:



Community Coffees

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Thursday, May 11, Starbucks, 10551 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Loveland Dairy Whip, 611 W. Loveland Ave., Loveland (weather permitting)

Office Hours

Superintendent Hilliker will open his office for one-on-one meetings 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3. Please contact Julie Dunn (dunnju@lovelandschools.org) to reserve a time slot. That meeting opportunity will take place at the Board of Education Administrative Office Building at 757 South Lebanon Road in Loveland.

