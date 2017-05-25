Symmes Honors Veterans

Friday, May 26, 2017 7:00 PM – Friday, May 26, 2017 8:00 PM

Home of the Brave Park

11605 Lebanon Road

Loveland’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The parade will begin at 9 AM on Monday, May 29 at the Loveland Elementary School, 600 Loveland Madeira Road, and proceed to Veterans Memorial Park located at the corner of West Loveland Avenue and Riverside Drive in the West Loveland Historic District. A memorial ceremony will be held at the park immediately following the parade.

