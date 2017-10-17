Teacher Amy Stewart Educator and Xavier University Center for Innovation Partner of the Year

Clermont County Partnership Celebration Awards given to LHS Teacher Amy Stewart & Xavier University Center for Innovation

Clermont County, Ohio – Loveland High School (LHS) Teacher and Robotics Sponsor Amy Stewart has been named a Career Prep Educator of the Year. Stewart was honored by the Clermont County Educational Service Center’s Partnership Celebration Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The awards are part of the Clermont Chamber Foundation’s Work Readiness Initiative – a collaborative effort of business and community leaders who partner with educators to prepare students to be “work ready” through training and mentoring; resource and expertise sharing; and filling the needs of educators and students as they arise.

“The Work Readiness Initiative is a valuable partnership between education and business, and we commend the Clermont Chamber Foundation for their forward-thinking in designing this program,” said Loveland Interim Superintendent Dr. Amy Crouse. “For our district – this was an opportunity to recognize a true classroom leader. Mrs. Stewart has poured enormous amounts of time and energy into helping create a world-recognized Robotics program at Loveland High School; no one could have deserved this award more, and we congratulate her.”

Additionally, during the same ceremony, Xavier University Center for Innovation and specifically Dr. Tom Merrill were honored as Business Partners of the Year to the Loveland City School District.

“As we look to provide an innovative learning experience for our students, we have found a game-changing business partner in Dr. Merrill and the Xavier University Center for Innovation,” said David Knapp, Loveland District Director of Technology and Innovation. “From use of their innovative technology, to providing our staff and students opportunities to connect with innovators from across the city of Cincinnati – we are thankful for the work they have done to provide ideas, opportunities and networking for us as our school district enters some new worlds in regards to the experience that we strive to provide for all students.”

