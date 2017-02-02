by Todd Robinson,

After two solid ECC league wins, the Tigers went out of conference Tuesday and took on the Northwest Knights, the eighth ranked team in the Cincinnati based on the Cincinnati Enquirer Coach’s Poll.

Shooting over 52% from the field, the Knights took down the Tigers 60-48. Northwest is currently in first place in the Southwest Ohio Conference and they played like it Tuesday night, outshooting and and out rebounding the Tigers. Loveland never led in the game.

After getting fouled on a missed three pointer, the Knights hit 3 free throws two minutes into the game to go ahead 3-0 for their smallest lead of the night. Northwest stretched the lead to 12 points right before halftime, but on the only real highlight of the night for Loveland, Jacob Campbell knocked down a 30 foot three pointer as the horn went off to cut the Northwest lead to 32-23 going into the locker room.

The closest the Tigers could get it in the second half was to within 7 points. Senior Mitch Suder and Sophomore Jalen Greiser led the Tigers with 15 points apiece.

Loveland currently sports a 9-8 overall record. The Tigers have another challenging game on Friday night as they look to maintain second place in the ECC. Withrow, the 10th ranked team in the city, will host Loveland at Cincinnati State College. Loveland won their first match-up in a home game on January 3, 62 – 56.

On Saturday night, the Tigers travel to Indian Hill to take on the Braves, the fourth ranked team in the Division 2 Coach’s Poll.

See map below to Cincinnati State.

60 Northwest 1 2 3 4 T NTW 18 14 12 16 60 LVL 9 14 11 14 48 48 Loveland

Northwest PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS COLLINS,Jacob 5-10 3-6 0-0 1 4 5 1 0 0 1 3 13 WILKINS,Micah 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 MCKINNEY,Tyre 4-5 0-0 3-4 1 4 5 4 0 1 0 2 11 WILLIAMS,Kaleb 5-7 0-0 1-3 1 7 8 1 2 0 1 2 11 DOGAN,Jamique 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 ROSS,Justin 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 FISHBURN,Jake 3-6 2-5 3-5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 11 JACKSON,Greg 3-9 0-3 0-0 0 6 6 6 1 0 1 1 6 DOGAN,Tyrek 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 24-46 5-16 7-12 4 23 27 13 3 1 4 15 60 52.2% 31.3% 58.3% Loveland PLAYERS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Mitch Robinson 1-6 0-4 2-4 1 5 6 2 0 0 0 3 4 Owen Wilhoite 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 Collin Hedgepeth 3-6 0-1 0-2 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 3 6 Jalen Greiser 5-8 5-8 0-0 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 15 Alex Wolf 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 Jacob Campbell 2-3 2-3 0-2 0 3 3 2 0 1 1 1 6 Drew Kluender 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 Tripp Willis 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mitch Suder 6-9 0-0 3-6 0 3 3 2 0 0 2 0 15 TOTALS FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 18-41 7-17 5-14 4 18 22 15 1 1 5 13 48 43.9% 41.2% 35.7%