Tigers teamed with Matthew 25: Ministries to help hurricane relief

Every building district-wide collected donations to send south

Loveland, Ohio – From a coin drive at Loveland Early Childhood Center (LECC) to thousands of items donated at Loveland Primary School (LPS), Loveland Elementary School (LES), Loveland Intermediate School (LIS), Loveland Middle School (LMS) and Loveland High School (LHS) – Tigers answered the call for help for hurricane survivors by joining together to support a collection drive for Matthew 25: Ministries.

“I want to personally recognize one of our high school students – Kailey Packer – for organizing the effort, and coordinating with all of the buildings in the district,” said LHS Principal Peggy Johnson. LHS had two truckloads of more than 500 baby items to deliver to Matthew 25.

LECC raised nearly $350 dollars, LPS collected 10 large bins full of supplies, LES needed 10 flatbed carts to load up their donations, and LIS and LMS combined collected more than 2,700 personal care items. LMS Principal Chuck Ogdan promoted the effort through Twitter, using a photograph of his own donation purchase to motivate LMS students to also help.

“Lead by example,” said Ogdan. “Social media can be a powerful tool to let students know you do more than talk the talk. This was a really important show of support for our neighbors who were devastated by the hurricanes, and a good teaching opportunity to show students a real-life example of Tiger Care – which is one of our district goals.”

“As always, our students and their families showed Loveland cares,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Amy Crouse. “I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this Tiger Family.”

