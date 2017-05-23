Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Tim Taggart to join the Board at the Tuesday, May 16, Board Business Meeting. The Board received five applications to fill the remainder of the Board term vacated by Board Member Linda Pennington who officially retired from the Board in April after serving the students of Loveland as a Board member since 1995. Taggart, a Loveland native who works as a CPA and chief financial officer for Plastic Moldings Company, has two daughters who graduated from Loveland City Schools.

Taggart has served on the the District Audit Committee (2008-2012), Levy Committee, and was Chairman of the Loveland Athletic Boosters Golf Outing (2012-2014).

“Professionally Mr. Taggart is a proven thoughtful, thorough decision-maker who has shown incredible dedication to the district through his volunteer efforts; we are very pleased to have Mr. Taggart join us on the Loveland Board of Education,” said Board President Dave Blumberg. “We appreciate all of the applicants who came forward to offer their time for this position of service to our students and our community.”

Taggart will serve the remainder of Mrs. Pennington’s term, which expires in December of this year.

