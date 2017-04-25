Spend your Memorial Day with the L.I.F.E. Food Pantry and walk, run, skip, or stroll around the Ohio River!

by Linda Bergholz,

Dear LIFE Food Pantry Supporters,

Now is the time to lace up your shoes and hit the pavement for a tremendous cause! Join us on Monday, May 29th for the 14th annual Hunger Walk and 5K Run! This year’s race starts bright and early at 9 AM. Since its inception in 2004, the Hunger Walk and 5K Run has raised more than $1,800,000, the equivalent of 5,400,000 meals, for Freestore Foodbank community partners, including the LIFE Food Pantry in Loveland. With each step you are taking you are directly impacting lives of those in our community. Spend your Memorial Day with us and walk, run, skip, or stroll around the Ohio River!

The LIFE Food Pantry is asking our community to either join our team or start your own team to support the LIFE Food Pantry.

Your support of the LIFE Food Pantry ensures our continued ability to provide food for over 500 people a month in our own community.

Hunger Walk 2017 – website

http://cincinnatihungerwalk.org/2017/

To REGISTER a team go to the 2017 Hunger Walk website and click on “Register – Form a Team”

To WALK with our Loveland LIFE Food Pantry team, go to the 2017 Hunger Walk website and click on “Register – Join a Team”, look for “Loveland LIFE Food Pantry”

To DONATE to the Loveland LIFE Food Pantry team, go to the 2017 Hunger Walk website and click on the Search by Team, “Loveland LIFE Food Pantry” which will take you directly to our teams home page.

One step a time, one dollar at a time, together we can solve hunger.

Thank you for your continued support of the LIFE Food Pantry.

Questions? anna_bunker@yahoo.com

Best,

Linda Bergholz, Director of the Loveland LIFE Food Pantry

Please watch this video of last year’s Hunger Walk

