Travel the path of the solar eclipse Latest StoriesNews Aug 1, 2017 0 Follow the shadow of the moon courtesy of the Washington Post. Follow the shadow of the moon as it completely blocks out the sun on Aug. 21, moving along a 3,000-mile path from Oregon's Pacific coast to the eastern shore of South Carolina. By Laris Karklis, Tim Meko, Armand Emamdjomeh, Denise Lu and Bonnie Berkowitz What you need to know about the eclipse Want to photograph the eclipse? Read this first. Live chat at noon with NASA expert. Send us your questions now.