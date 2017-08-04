Up-date on Loveland Madeira Road re-construction

Loveland, Ohio – City Engineer Cindy Klopfenstein told Loveland Magazine Thursday morning that the contractor for the Loveland Madeira Road project anticipates beginning in early September, “Weather dependent.” Klopfenstein added, “The project manager said he would give us about two weeks notice prior to starting.” The culvert replacements which will require a full road closure will be at the beginning of the work. The detour route will utilize Lebanon Road. and West Loveland Ave.

The project involves re-construction of Loveland Madeira Road from the City Limits to near the loading dock of the Kroger store. The project will include replacement of three storm sewer culverts, catch basins, the extension of sidewalk on the north side of the road to the Corporation limit, curb and sidewalk repairs, milling and paving, and other miscellaneous work.

