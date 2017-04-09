by David Miller

“We are looking forward to a great summer here, the joy of the bike trail, and beautiful weather,” said Kevin Egan on announcing the purchase of the former Julian’s Deli in Historic Downtown Loveland. The new restaurant opening is anticipated to be the end of May under the name, Bike Trail Junction.

Egan is a co-owner of Paxton’s Grill, named after the area’s first settler Colonel Thomas Paxton. Paxton’s Grill has been open since 2000. Their newest eatery will be right across the street.

The address is 200 West Loveland Avenue at the corner of Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Loveland Bike Trail. The outdoor patio of the restaurant hugs the bike trail.

This summer until fall, they will serve food prepared in an outdoor kitchen with what Egan described as an abbreviated menu.

Bike Trail Junction will close down in the fall when they will install a new full kitchen, make other improvements, and completely rebrand the restaurant in anticipation of a reopening in 2018.

Egan said they are excited to have another opportunity to create something in downtown Loveland.

