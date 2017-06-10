Loveland, Ohio – Mayor Mark Fitzgerald announced at the beginning of the May 23 Council meeting that he has instituted a “Zero tolerance policy” towards the public’s whispering or passing documents among themselves during meetings. He said it was because it was intentionally, “Preventing the audience from hearing or knowing the business of the body discussed.”

He further stated that a disruptive person waives their right to attend council meetings and the Council can remove the person from the meeting. The Mayor was speaking on behalf of all of Council. None objected to the policy. Paxton’s Grill Relaxed atmosphere and friendly service welcomes you back time and time again! Located in the heart of the Historic Loveland District

Like this: Like Loading...