Rahe said that Detective Steve Moster joined the Loveland Police Department in 1994, and holds a Master in Criminal Justice and obtained the Ohio Police Officer Training Commission recognition as a Master Criminal Investigator. In the last ten years, Officer Moster investigated over 1,000 criminal reports and is currently working on a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service.

Rahe noted that Officer Barnes joined the Loveland Police Department in 1990 as a part- time officer, and became a full-time officer in 1992. In 1998, Barnes received the Medal of Valor, in 2002.

He became the first school resource officer for the City of Loveland, and in 2015, he became the 14th officer in Ohio to be recognized as a Master School Resource Officer by the Ohio School Resource Officers Association. Barnes was one of the first A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) instructors and sparked innovations in safety around the school district.