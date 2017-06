Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, May 26th, the Loveland Graduating Class of 2017 paraded from Castle Skateland past their former primary and elementary schools, through town, to their High School.

The young children you see in the video holding signs are from Ms. Miller’s 1st grade class. They held handmade posters and waited for two of the seniors to pass; Jane Pearson and Owen Wilhoite, “Ambassadors” from Loveland High School who spent countless tutoring hours this past year in their classroom.

