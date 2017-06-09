One of Clermont County’s biggest tourist events is fast coming up — the 2017 US Rowing Club National Championships at Harsha Lake July 12-16. For Sarah Gleason, the marketing and communications manager at the Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau, it’s a particularly busy time, as she lines up the 500 volunteers she needs for the event. Non-profit organizations that donate at least 10 volunteers or 10 shifts will receive a stipend under a giveback program Sarah runs. Find out more here — including some of the unusual positions she needs to fill.

