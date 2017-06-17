Connecticut NBC affiliate pulls Megyn Kelly interview with Sandy Hook denier

The pressure is working: An NBC affiliate here in Connecticut just announced they won’t air Megyn Kelly’s interview with Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

We have to keep the pressure up to stop this dangerous interview completely before it airs tomorrow nation-wide.

Demands from supporters like you convinced them to do the right thing –

Already, 138,988 supporters have flooded NBC with demands to pull this interview and stop promoting Jones’ hateful lies – but to get other stations to follow suit, we need you to sign our petition immediately.

Please, sign our petition right away: Tell NBC not to air its interview tomorrow between Megyn Kelly and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones.

Our families have already suffered the unbearable pain of having to deal with harassment from Sandy Hook deniers like Jones, on top of having lost our loved ones. The platform of an NBC interview gives him credibility and legitimacy that is dangerous to our families.

We don’t want to keep living in fear – we simply want to honor our loved ones and build a legacy for them. Thank you for all you’ve done to stand by our side.

Sandy Hook Promise

