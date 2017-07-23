Electors of the City of Loveland meeting the qualifications for member of City Council as set forth in the laws of Ohio shall be eligible to have their names placed on the ballot. A Council member who, during his or her term of office, ceases to meet such qualifications, or who is absent, without excuse by a majority of the other members of Council, from four (4) consecutive regular meetings of the Council, shall automatically vacate his/her office on the Council. (11-5- 91, 11-7-00)

SEC. 2.03 FILLING OF VACANCIES.

Vacancies in the office of Council member shall be filled within thirty (30) days by vote of a majority of the remaining members of Council, by the selection of a person qualified as provided in Section 2.02 of this Charter. If Council fails to make a selection to fill such vacancy within thirty (30) days, the Mayor shall forthwith make the appointment. Such person so chosen shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term of the Council member whose vacancy he or she was appointed to fill. (11-5-91, 11-6-01)

SEC. 2.04 BEGINNING OF TERM OF OFFICE.

The term of office of Council members shall begin on the first Monday in December following the regular municipal election held the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November in the odd- numbered years, or such other election date prescribed by the laws of Ohio. (11-5-91, 11-6-01)

SEC. 2.05 ORGANIZATION AND MEETINGS.

Following each municipal election, Council shall meet within five (5) days after the beginning of the term of office of the newly-elected members of Council, for the purpose of organizing. At such meeting, the newly-elected members of Council shall take the oath of office and the Council shall proceed to elect a Mayor and Vice-Mayor and may transact such other business as may come before it. Thereafter, regular meetings shall be held as prescribed in the Council rules, but not less frequently than twice each month. Except as otherwise provided by the laws of Ohio, all meetings of the Council shall be open to the public. A majority of the members elected or appointed shall constitute a quorum at all meetings. (11-5-91, 11-7-00)

SEC. 2.06 MAYOR AND VICE-MAYOR.

At its organization meeting, the Council shall elect, from among its own members, one to serve as Mayor and one as Vice-Mayor for a term of two (2) years and until their successors are chosen and qualified. The Mayor shall preside at Council meetings, when present, and shall have a vote on all matters which come before Council, but shall have no power of veto. The Mayor shall be recognized as the head of the municipal government for ceremonial purposes, but shall have no administrative duties. The Mayor shall have the judicial functions of a Mayor under the laws of Ohio until such judicial functions are performed by some other officer appointed or elected for that purpose. The Vice-Mayor shall perform the duties of the Mayor when the Mayor is absent or disabled. (11-5-91, 11-7-00)