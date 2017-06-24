Loveland, Ohio – As of Friday, July 24, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections, the following have picked up petition packets to run for Loveland Council, however, none have submitted their petitions to the Board.

No one has picked up petition packets to run for Loveland School Board.

Loveland Council

Todd Osborne

Arthur E. (Ted) Phelps, Jr.

Pamela Gross

Dave Heimbach, the Administrative Associate at the Hamilton County Board said on Friday, “Loveland Council and Loveland School Board have not had any petition filings, to date. There could be others, not on our list, circulating petitions. The deadline for Loveland Council and Loveland School Board petition filings is August 9 at 4 PM”

Loveland School Board Open Seats (3 to be elected – 4 year term)

Dave Blumberg – Term Expires 12/31/17

Tim Taggart – Appointed to the Board in 2017 to fill the remainder of term vacated by Linda Pennington, Term Expires 12/31/17

Michele Pettit – Term Expires 12/31/17

Open Loveland Council Seats (4 to be elected – 4 year term)

Pam Gross – Term Ends: 12/04/2017

Ted Phelps – Term Ends: 12/04/2017

Robert Weisgerber – Term Ends: 12/04/2017

Stephen Zamagias – Term Ends: 12/04/2017

Loveland resident, Neil Oury is currently circulating petitions for a re-call of Loveland Mayor, Mark Fitzgerald. If Oury’s petition drive is successful, he will ask voters in November to give him the remainder of Fitzgerald’s term which expires 12/02/2019.

Loveland Magazine has sent an email to all of these potential candidates, asking for an up-date.

Installation and maintenance of heating and cooling systems in Loveland, Ohio Rick Ogden Heating & Air Conditioning is a family owned company

Like this: Like Loading...