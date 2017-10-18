Why there is a Captain Seth Mitchell HERO 5K

by David Miller,

Loveland, Ohio – On Saturday, September 23 The Captain Seth Mitchell HERO 5K was run from Nisbet Park in Historic Downtown Loveland for the eighth straight year. The race is organized each year by Mitchell’s former classmates who miss their friend and want to keep his memory alive. They represent the many people who Seth made an impression on with his sense of humor, kind heart, and loyal friendship. The race raises scholarship money for graduating seniors at Loveland High School.

Mitchell was class president his senior year at Loveland High School in 1997. He died in in 2009 in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on a mission he volunteered for.

In the first LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV video, you will see clips from the event and listen to Marisa Sobb read a letter from lasts year’s scholarship winner, 2017 Loveland High School graduate, Katie McElveen. In the letter, McElveen talks about the inspiration Seth Mitchell was for her as she strived to live her life with the ideals that Mitchell embodied.

In the second video, Seth’s father Steven Mitchell thanked the participants, sponsors, and the organizing committee and announced that this year was a record for the amount of money raised at the race, more than $10,000. Mitchell told the young people in the crowd to learn about and remember the life his son led, “You will make a difference in somebody’s life someday.”

The event featured a cookout and festival during and after the race.

