Loveland, Ohio – Chipotle Mexican Grill is preparing to open into the far right tenant space in the recently constructed strip center where the new Starbucks is. According to Eva Parker, Loveland’s Building and Zoning Coordinator, the restaurant will open by the, “End of Summer and they will have outdoor seating.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is an American chain of fast casual restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France, specializing in tacos and Mission-style burritos. Its name derives from chipotle, the Nahuatl name for a smoked and dried jalapeño chili pepper. (Credit from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia)

Below are drawings submitted to the Loveland Building Department.

