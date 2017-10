Loveland, Ohio – Handing Western Brown their 2nd loss of the season Thursday night, the #1 seeded Loveland Womens Soccer advanced in the State Tournament.

They return to the field on Monday with their 15-1 record to play #15 seed Anderson (9-2-6). The Tigers beat ECC foe Anderson earlier in the regular season 3-0 on September 20.

The game will be at 7 PM at Princeton High School.

