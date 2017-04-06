40,000 Easter Eggs

You’re invited to Mosaic’s City Block Party on Saturday, April 15th from 11 AM until 3 PM. There is something for everyone: egg hunt, car show, escape room, food trucks, and more.

You are encouraged you to pre-register your child(ren) for the 40,000 Easter egg hunt to secure a spot/s and a receive a free gift from Scene 75 (ages 2-11).

Pre-registration ends Wednesday, April 11th. Sponsored by: Mosaic Church, Scene 75, Hershey’s Chocolate, Lykins Energy, Bone Dry Roofing, and Recreational Outlet.

To Pre-Register visit www.PartyAtMosaic.com

