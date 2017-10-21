10/21/17 Loveland HS sports update: postseason gains momentum

Women’s Soccer:

Women’s soccer continued “the mission” into their postseason, beating Western Brown 3-0. The team still maintains an undefeated conference season (7-0-0 win-loss tie) and holds 16-1-0 overall. They will face Anderson at 7PM at Princeton HS.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Tue. 3 West Clermont W 3 – 0 13 – 0 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0 ) Sat. 7 at Sycamore L 1 – 0 13 – 1 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0 ) Tue. 10 at Milford W 2 – 0 14 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0 ) Sat. 14 at Lebanon W 5 – 1 15 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0 ) Thu. 19 Western Brown W 3 – 0 postseason 16 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0 )

Men’s soccer

Men’s varsity soccer is continuing through districts after beating Middletown 2-0. The team is 4-3-0 in conference and 13-2-2 overall. They compete today at Turpin, deciding the rest of their season.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Wed. 4 at West Clermont W 7 – 0 6 – 6 – 1 (2 – 3 – 0 ) Mon. 9 at Withrow W 7 – 0 7 – 6 – 1 (3 – 3 – 0 ) Thu. 12 Milford W 2 – 0 8 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0 ) Sat. 14 Fairmont W 3 – 0 9 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0 ) Tue. 17 Middletown W 2 – 0 postseason 10 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0 )

Volleyball

Loveland remains undefeated, with a 14-0 conference record. They will compete in their first postseason game at Fairfield today, deciding the rest of their season.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD Tue. 3 Withrow W 25-0, 25-4, 25-5 16 – 2 (11 – 0) Wed. 4 at Anderson W 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 17 – 2 (12 – 0) Tue. 10 Walnut Hills W 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 18 – 2 (13 – 0) Thu. 12 West Clermont W 25-22, 25-9, 25-13 19 – 2 (14 – 0) Sat. 14 Oak Hills W 25-12, 25-23, 25-16 20 – 2 (14 – 0)

Cross Country

Greg Ballman finished 3rd in race B division 1 and Ajay Stutz finished 10th. Both will advance to regionals.

Our Greg Ballman is a top the podium, finishing 3rd in race B in Division I. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/TUGii4tr9w — LovelandAthletics (@Renner_AD) October 21, 2017

Our Ajay Stutz finishes 10th in race B of Division I XC and advances on to Regionals next week. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/IfJx2YXhRS — LovelandAthletics (@Renner_AD) October 21, 2017

Football

27 Kings 1 2 3 4 T KNG 0 10 7 10 27 LVL 0 7 0 0 7 7 Loveland

Loveland still sits towards the bottom of the ECC after falling to Kings, sinking to a 1-5 conference season.

Schedule OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Fri. 27 Turpin 7:00 PM Turpin

Check back next week for another update on Tiger athletics, and stay up-to-date with the ECC website and Athletic Director Julian Renner’s twitter @renner_ad.

