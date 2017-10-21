10/21/17 Loveland HS sports update: postseason gains momentum

By
Sam Smith
-
0
by Sam Smith

Women’s Soccer:

Women’s soccer continued “the mission” into their postseason, beating Western Brown 3-0. The team still maintains an undefeated conference season (7-0-0 win-loss tie) and holds 16-1-0 overall. They will face Anderson at 7PM at Princeton HS.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Tue. 3 West Clermont W 3 – 0       13 – 0 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
Sat. 7 at Sycamore L 1 – 0       13 – 1 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
Tue. 10 at Milford W 2 – 0       14 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
Sat. 14 at Lebanon W 5 – 1       15 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
Thu. 19 Western Brown W 3 – 0       postseason 16 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)

Loveland women’s soccer wins ECC, begin tournament season

Men’s soccer

Men’s varsity soccer is continuing through districts after beating Middletown 2-0. The team is 4-3-0 in conference and 13-2-2 overall. They compete today at Turpin, deciding the rest of their season.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Wed. 4 at West Clermont W 7 – 0       6 – 6 – 1 (2 – 3 – 0)
Mon. 9 at Withrow W 7 – 0       7 – 6 – 1 (3 – 3 – 0)
Thu. 12 Milford W 2 – 0       8 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
Sat. 14 Fairmont W 3 – 0       9 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
Tue. 17 Middletown W 2 – 0       postseason 10 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)

Volleyball

Loveland remains undefeated, with a 14-0 conference record. They will compete in their first postseason game at Fairfield today, deciding the rest of their season.

OCT. 2017 OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Tue. 3 Withrow W 25-0, 25-4, 25-5       16 – 2 (11 – 0)
Wed. 4 at Anderson W 25-16, 25-21, 25-14       17 – 2 (12 – 0)
Tue. 10 Walnut Hills W 25-13, 25-22, 25-23       18 – 2 (13 – 0)
Thu. 12 West Clermont W 25-22, 25-9, 25-13       19 – 2 (14 – 0)
Sat. 14 Oak Hills W 25-12, 25-23, 25-16       20 – 2 (14 – 0)

Cross Country

Greg Ballman finished 3rd in race B division 1 and Ajay Stutz finished 10th. Both will advance to regionals.

JV Men’s Cross Country district runners cross the finish line

Football

Friday, October 20, 2017
  27
Kings
    1 2 3 4 T  
  KNG 0 10 7 10 27  
  LVL 0 7 0 0 7  
7  
Loveland

Loveland still sits towards the bottom of the ECC after falling to Kings, sinking to a 1-5 conference season.

Schedule
OCT. 2017 OPPONENT TIME LOCATION  
 Fri. 27 Turpin    7:00 PM    Turpin  

 

Check back next week for another update on Tiger athletics, and stay up-to-date with the ECC website and Athletic Director Julian Renner’s twitter @renner_ad.

