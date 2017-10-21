10/21/17 Loveland HS sports update: postseason gains momentum

Women’s Soccer:
Women’s soccer continued “the mission” into their postseason, beating Western Brown 3-0. The team still maintains an undefeated conference season (7-0-0 win-loss tie) and holds 16-1-0 overall. They will face Anderson at 7PM at Princeton HS.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Tue. 3
|West Clermont
|W 3 – 0
|13 – 0 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
|Sat. 7
|at Sycamore
|L 1 – 0
|13 – 1 – 0 (6 – 0 – 0)
|Tue. 10
|at Milford
|W 2 – 0
|14 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
|Sat. 14
|at Lebanon
|W 5 – 1
|15 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
|Thu. 19
|Western Brown
|W 3 – 0 postseason
|16 – 1 – 0 (7 – 0 – 0)
Men’s soccer
Men’s varsity soccer is continuing through districts after beating Middletown 2-0. The team is 4-3-0 in conference and 13-2-2 overall. They compete today at Turpin, deciding the rest of their season.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Wed. 4
|at West Clermont
|W 7 – 0
|6 – 6 – 1 (2 – 3 – 0)
|Mon. 9
|at Withrow
|W 7 – 0
|7 – 6 – 1 (3 – 3 – 0)
|Thu. 12
|Milford
|W 2 – 0
|8 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
|Sat. 14
|Fairmont
|W 3 – 0
|9 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
|Tue. 17
|Middletown
|W 2 – 0 postseason
|10 – 6 – 1 (4 – 3 – 0)
Volleyball
Loveland remains undefeated, with a 14-0 conference record. They will compete in their first postseason game at Fairfield today, deciding the rest of their season.
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|RESULT
|RECORD
|Tue. 3
|Withrow
|W 25-0, 25-4, 25-5
|16 – 2 (11 – 0)
|Wed. 4
|at Anderson
|W 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
|17 – 2 (12 – 0)
|Tue. 10
|Walnut Hills
|W 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
|18 – 2 (13 – 0)
|Thu. 12
|West Clermont
|W 25-22, 25-9, 25-13
|19 – 2 (14 – 0)
|Sat. 14
|Oak Hills
|W 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
|20 – 2 (14 – 0)
Cross Country
Greg Ballman finished 3rd in race B division 1 and Ajay Stutz finished 10th. Both will advance to regionals.
Our Greg Ballman is a top the podium, finishing 3rd in race B in Division I. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/TUGii4tr9w
— LovelandAthletics (@Renner_AD) October 21, 2017
Our Ajay Stutz finishes 10th in race B of Division I XC and advances on to Regionals next week. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/IfJx2YXhRS
— LovelandAthletics (@Renner_AD) October 21, 2017
Football
|Friday, October 20, 2017
|
|
|
Loveland still sits towards the bottom of the ECC after falling to Kings, sinking to a 1-5 conference season.
|Schedule
|OCT. 2017
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|LOCATION
|Fri. 27
|Turpin
|7:00 PM
|Turpin
Check back next week for another update on Tiger athletics, and stay up-to-date with the ECC website and Athletic Director Julian Renner’s twitter @renner_ad.