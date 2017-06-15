The Amazing Charity Race has grown into one of the biggest races in the whole Cincinnati tristate area! With a little bit of this and a little bit of that – we make you walk, run, ride, think and do – all for the fun of it!

It is a full day of good-natured competition, music, and food and laughs. The race committee is laughing itself silly coming up with fun challenges. It is not a triathlon or a 5K race. It is not limited to runners or highly athletic individuals. It is a race in that it has a start and finish line but along the way, it challenges the contestants in many ways. It is a fun, quirky, adventure that challenges the contestant’s agility, balance, coordination, strength, intelligence, problem-solving skills, fine motor skills, and most important their sense of humor. You are invited whether it is to compete or join our team of over 500 volunteers so come enjoy, have a great time for a good cause and as always expect the unexpected. Loveland, Ohio – The 12th Annual Amazing Charity Race heads into Downtown Historic Loveland, and the West Loveland Historic District on Saturday. The race begins at 8 AM at the Old Schoolhouse Restaurant at 8031 Glendale-Milford Road in Symmes Township this year, and the finish line will be at Loveland’s Nisbet Park.

Beginning at 8:00 AM, 3 to 4 teams will be started every minute. A Post Race Party will begin in Nisbet Park at noon, and the course will close at 3 PM.

Motorist can expect some delays in and around the area, with streets congested with bicyclists and pedestrians.

Would your organization like to become a charity for the Amazing Charity Race? Charity groups will help run events or water stations and receive a donation from The Amazing Charity Race!

Ideal locations for family and spectators is the Miami Riverview Park on BranchHill-Loveland Rd, Historic Downtown Loveland, and Nisbet Park in Historic Loveland. All three have fun challenges. Plan to meet family and friends at the Post Race Party. at 3:30 PM. Food and beverages will also be available to family and friends at modest prices.

Live Music Brought to you by THE COUNTING SKELETONS! There is lots of shade, picnic tables and river views at Nisbet Park. Serving craft beer from Loveland’s Narrow Path Brewery as well as Budweiser products.

Loveland Magazine is a sponsor of the Amazing Charity Race which has raised more than 1/2 million dollars for charities since 2005.

