MONDAY JULY 31st

The 19th Annual Loveland Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will be held MONDAY JULY 31st at The Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center in Miami Township. This year’s event will include:

An 18-hole scramble format, on the beautiful, championship links of The Oasis Golf Club

Unlimited use of the Practice Range and Putting Green

Putting contest for a $100 gift card

Buffet lunch on the veranda overlooking the golf course including ….burgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, cookies, ice tea, lemonade, and pop

Mulligans for sale

Contest holes throughout the course

Dinner in the Mulberry Ballroom in The Oasis Conference Center including Montgomery Inn Ribs & Chicken.

An awards ceremony which will conclude the day’s events, with an overview of current Loveland Athletic Boosters projects, trophies for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, drawing of many raffle prizes, and a few other surprises.

Exciting silent auction items available for you to bid on!

The registration fees for golf & dinner are $175 for a single and $600 for a foursome. If you would like to attend just the dinner, the cost will be $45.

100% of the proceeds from the golf outing will benefit all our Loveland athletes.

If you are able to participate, please go on line to www.labgolf2017.auction-bid.org

Questions, contact Laura Main at lmain@cinci.rr.com #513-227-4909

We look forward to seeing all of you on Monday, July 31st and…GO TIGERS!!

