MONDAY JULY 31st
The 19th Annual Loveland Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will be held MONDAY JULY 31st at The Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center in Miami Township. This year’s event will include:
- An 18-hole scramble format, on the beautiful, championship links of The Oasis Golf Club
- Unlimited use of the Practice Range and Putting Green
- Putting contest for a $100 gift card
- Buffet lunch on the veranda overlooking the golf course including ….burgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, cookies, ice tea, lemonade, and pop
- Mulligans for sale
- Contest holes throughout the course
- Dinner in the Mulberry Ballroom in The Oasis Conference Center including Montgomery Inn Ribs & Chicken.
- An awards ceremony which will conclude the day’s events, with an overview of current Loveland Athletic Boosters projects, trophies for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, drawing of many raffle prizes, and a few other surprises.
- Exciting silent auction items available for you to bid on!
The registration fees for golf & dinner are $175 for a single and $600 for a foursome. If you would like to attend just the dinner, the cost will be $45.
100% of the proceeds from the golf outing will benefit all our Loveland athletes.
If you are able to participate, please go on line to www.labgolf2017.auction-bid.org
Questions, contact Laura Main at lmain@cinci.rr.com #513-227-4909
We look forward to seeing all of you on Monday, July 31st and…GO TIGERS!!