MONDAY JULY 31st

The 19th Annual Loveland Athletic Boosters Golf Outing will be held MONDAY JULY 31st at The Oasis Golf Club & Conference Center in Miami Township.  This year’s event will include:

  • An 18-hole scramble format, on the beautiful, championship links of The Oasis Golf Club
  • Unlimited use of the Practice Range and Putting Green
  • Putting contest for a $100 gift card
  • Buffet lunch on the veranda overlooking the golf course including ….burgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, cookies, ice tea, lemonade, and pop
  • Mulligans for sale
  • Contest holes throughout the course
  • Dinner in the Mulberry Ballroom in The Oasis Conference Center including Montgomery Inn Ribs & Chicken.
  • An awards ceremony which will conclude the day’s events, with an overview of current Loveland Athletic Boosters projects, trophies for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place, drawing of many raffle prizes, and a few other surprises.
  • Exciting silent auction items available for you to bid on!

The registration fees for golf & dinner are $175 for a single and $600 for a foursome.  If you would like to attend just the dinner, the cost will be $45.

100% of the proceeds from the golf outing will benefit all our Loveland athletes.

If you are able to participate, please go on line to www.labgolf2017.auction-bid.org

Questions, contact Laura Main at lmain@cinci.rr.com  #513-227-4909

We look forward to seeing all of you on Monday, July 31st and…GO TIGERS!!

