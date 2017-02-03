“Art Bridges History”

ART AFFAIRE 2017 TO HOLD POSTER IMAGE CONTEST

Milford, Ohio – The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS) and the City of Milford, the exclusive poster competition sponsor, have announced the 2017 Art Affaire Poster Image Competition. Going into its 12th year, Art Affaire is a juried art and fine craft event held the 4th Saturday of September on Main Street in historic Milford, Ohio. The date is September 23, 2017. The winning design will become the official representation (image) for Art Affaire 2017, and the winning artist will receive $500 as well as recognition through various Art Affaire marketing initiatives.

The competition requires an IMAGE (not a completed poster design). GMAHS will create a poster and other promotion materials, as appropriate, using the winning entry. Artists, both professional and amateur, living in the tristate area (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana), 17 years of age or older, are invited to submit an entry. The entry fee is $20 per image (multiple entries permitted). Download the official entry form with specifications at www.milfordhistory.net.To request a copy of the entry form by email, or if you have questions about the competition, contact artaffaire@milfordhistory.net.

The theme for Art Affaire is Art Bridges History. Design entries should reflect an art and fine craft show “feeling” while including a connection to the historic Milford, Ohio area. Entrants should consider the term “Bridges” to visually capture a connection between art and history. The submitted images are not required to have a bridge element.

The objectives of the poster competition are to increase awareness for Art Affaire and the City of Milford, thereby growing the event in terms of participating artists and visitors; and, to create a marketing piece that will become an integral part of Art Affaire’s promotional program.

Digital entries must be received no later than 5 PM EST on April 10, 2017. Initial judging results will be finalized by April 20. An Art Affaire Poster Image Competition announcement reception will be held May 13 (6-8 PM) at Promont, 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio, to announce the winning artist and design.