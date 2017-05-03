by David Miller

Loveland, Ohio – A somber, soft-spoken Deirdre Dyson went to the City Council meeting on April 25 and asked, “Whatever did you do that for?”

A now renowned artist, Deirdre and her husband Richard have lived in the immediate Loveland area for 45-years after moving from England with their two children. She talked about straightaway becoming involved in community organizations and events in the City. Her first foray was joining a neighborhood garden club and becoming President. The Dyson’s recently lovingly restored a home in the West Loveland Historic District into a work/live abode.

My mother-in-law, God rest her soul, had two ways in asking a question. She would say, ‘What did you do that for?’ or ‘Whatever did you do that for?

Dyson went on to list a few other organizations and events, such as helping the Kiwanis Club, being a former President of the Loveland Arts Council where she took the Loveland Art Show from 25 exhibitors to 80, inventing the Paint the Town event that brings artists from all over the Tri-State to paint in Loveland for a week, and helping to start Loveland’s Music in the Park program and Christmas in Loveland. Dyson was a founding member of the Loveland Stage Company and was a Drama Director and art teacher at Loveland High School.

Dyson said, “Throughout these years, and when these events went well, I felt tremendous joy and pride in belonging to the community of Loveland. Belonging to an organization and working towards a common goal is a wonderful way to get to know people.”

“It is becoming harder and harder to stage an event, and most recently, extremely difficult because of changes implemented at City Hall. The whole thing seems to be in flux and the reason for that, I don’t really know. My mother-in-law, God rest her soul, had two ways in asking a question. She would say, ‘What did you do that for?’ or ‘Whatever did you do that for?’ and there is a huge difference between those two. So, I’m at a loss to understand, who or whoever, and why or whatever, somebody saw fit to try and make all these changes.”

Dyson asked Council to imagine having to go to a group of artists and say you can’t be involved in Paint the Town unless we have a background check on you. “Loveland Art Show? Need a background check on the artists participating in that? It won’t happen. It’s not going to happen. The event is not going to happen,” she said.

“I feel we are all losers when these signature events are gone, and I don’t know yet who is benefiting from these changes,” she continued.

Dyson concluded by urging all members of Council, “Whatever! Whatever. Let’s find out what! – this is all about.”

Editor’s Note: The young women and men you see seated at the Council table are Loveland High School students participating in Student Government Night. The elected council members are seated behind the students.

