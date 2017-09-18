Campaign Statement of Pam Gross

EDITOR’S NOTE: Pam Gross is a candidate for Loveland City Council and provided this Candidate Statement to Loveland Magazine.

Four years ago I made the decision to run for city council because I believed Loveland needed new leadership, vision and direction. I promised several things:

Smart and focused economic development programs

Implement sound fiscal policies without asking taxpayers to pay increased income taxes

Innovative and creative ideas on infrastructure while maintaining quality city services

This message resonated with the voters and I was elected to serve as their council representative. I am proud to say that I have delivered on the promises four years ago and I am now seeking re-election to continue on this path of progress and looking forward to the future and new successes that will continue to grow our city and keep it vibrant and financially stable for future generations.

This is a decent enough elevator campaign speech but it doesn’t tell the real story of the progress in Loveland nor does it capture the excitement and vitality of our city.

During my first campaign, my niece, Nyla, was graduating from High School. We’ve always been very close and she spends a lot time at our home. Like most of us, we like to play, shop and eat in our community. We would ride or walk on the bike trail, and then we hop in the car and head over to Madeira to shop at the little boutiques and grab a bite to eat in Montgomery. Why, because Loveland didn’t have much to offer outside of an extremely expensive dirt pile in the middle of downtown.

My accounting office is located downtown and I would drive by that dirt pile every day and finally I decided, I’m going to run for council. I’m tired of the same people running the show – our city needed new leadership, direction and vision. Our town had so much potential. So I ran for council and I won. There is no greater honor than serving as an elected representative for the community I care so deeply about.

Fast forward to today – my niece is now a senior at the University of Dayton. When she comes to visit her favorite aunt, the first thing she says is “let’s go downtown, I love that boutique – Busy Bee – they have all kinds of cool stuff.” She also tells me not to forget to bring my credit card and after spending my money she says “I’m hungry – let’s eat at Bella’s I like their outdoor patio – and after let’s get an ice cream at Graeters.” That big pile of dirt is now Loveland Station, it is a thriving and fully occupied residential/retail space.

On any night of the week downtown Loveland is full of life – kids enjoying ice cream, adults socializing on the outdoor patios and couples walking hand in hand enjoying the people watching. We have new small businesses as well – Narrow Path Brewery, Fresh Press and Bike Trail Junction. Travel down Loveland Madeira Rd and what was once a vacant car lot is now a vibrant business center with a Starbucks, SportClips and Chipotle. Four years ago our Commerce Park, the “economic engine” of our city, was losing tenants at an alarming rate, today it is almost 100% occupied, home of the corporate headquarters for McCluskey Chevrolet and Mike’s Car Wash.

New businesses are not only a boom to our economy but it builds our local tax base which supports our excellent Police, Fire, EMS, Public works and Parks ( for people and dogs.) They are the quality city services our residents expect. I’m seeking re-election to continue this path of progress.

