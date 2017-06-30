The Firecracker Festival will be held at 3 PM in Symmes Park on Saturday, July 1st.

Loveland’s Independence Day Celebration will begin at 4 PM on Tuesday, July 4, in Nisbet Park, and a parade at 7 PM. Fireworks at 10 PM.

Montgomery’s Independence Day Parade will be Tuesday, July 4, at 10 AM.

Montgomery’s Independence Day Festival will be in Montgomery Park Tuesday, July 4, from 11 AM until 2 PM.

The Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day Concert is Monday, July 3rd at 7:30 PM in Montgomery Park.

Milford’s SPARKS IN THE PARK! is July 3rd from 6-10 PM.

LaRosa’s Balloon Glow at Coney Island on July 3rd.

Red, White and Blue Ash on Tuesday, July 4th, from 4 PM – 10:35 PM at Summit Park.

