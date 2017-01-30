Loveland, Ohio – As they are rendered, the speeches area residents gave at Last week’s City Council meeting are being up-loaded to LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV. There was an overflow crowd with people trying to just hear the proceedings from the hallways.

Not one advocated for the new policy and fees recently enacted and proposed. Read background here:[Exclusive Video] Farmers’ Friends are foes of new fees

You can see your fellow residents passionately urging Council to re-consider what they have done. Check back frequently as new videos are added. Those with “smart” TV’s should be able to watch the videos on a big screen on the LOVELAND MAGAZINE TV Youtube channel. Click the image below to see the videos as they are up-loaded.

