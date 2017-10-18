Do you know what the WIC program is and its importance to babies?

WIC is a nutrition education and supplemental food program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program’s mission is to improve the nutritional status of mothers, infants, and children during critical stages of growth and development. To participate in WIC individuals must meet income guidelines. Many working families qualify to receive WIC benefits. WIC is not a welfare program. Appointments are coordinated to meet the needs of all family members. Participants visit the WIC office every 3 months to pick up coupons for free foods from local grocery stores. For more information on the WIC program see the National WIC Program, the Ohio WIC Program or the Directory of Ohio WIC Clinics.

