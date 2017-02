News from the Associated Press by

Columbus, Ohio – Ohio’s efforts to restart executions, including a law shielding the source of its drugs, hit a new setback Thursday as a federal judge declared the state’s latest lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three executions, including one scheduled next month.

The ruling by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton followed a weeklong hearing over the three-drug method Ohio planned to use Feb. 15 on death row inmate Ronald Phillips.

