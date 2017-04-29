Rain or Shine

Loveland, Ohio – Each year, area gardeners mark their calendars for Granny’s Plant Sale, benefitting Granny’s Garden School. The 14th annual event will take place Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Loveland Elementary and Primary Schools, 550 Loveland-Madeira Road, Loveland. Customers will delight in the vast selection of heirloom tomato plants, annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and more. There will even be free coffee and bagels for the early birds.

For the novice or experienced gardener, Granny’s offers a more than $40,000 worth of plants with experts on hand to answer your questions. It’s the perfect place to get everything for a great vegetable garden and beautiful flower beds.

Columnist and author Rita Heikenfeld will be present on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. to share her extensive knowledge about herbs.

For butterfly lovers, Granny’s Plant Sale has the perfect plants to feed and attract caterpillars and butterflies to your yard. There will also be. Parsley, dill, and fennel – all favorites of the Eastern Black Swallowtail caterpillar – will be available in the herb patch. Zinnia and other nectar flowers will be available as great choices to attract adult butterflies, and the popular butterfly weed, in addition to attracting a wide variety of butterflies, also looks great in bouquets.

Granny is on a mission for every child to have the opportunity to plant his or her little garden. To get them started, she is giving away more than 200 cherry tomato plants (one per child) at Granny’s Plant Sale. Email Granny for a coupon: roberta@grannysgardenschool.org.

Five local growers – including Blooms and Berries Farm Market, Al Krismer’s Plant Farm, Jaybird Farms, Greenfield Plant Farm and Greensleeves Farms – will provide a wide variety of plants for selection.

On Saturday, kids and animal lovers of all ages can visit with kittens, bunnies, sheep and a pygmy goat at the Shakerdale Farm petting zoo.

Eads Fence, Branch Hill Coffee and LaRosa’s are providing their support of the event through sponsorship.

Granny and the entire plant sale committee offer a special thank you to Boy Scout Troop 888 for helping each year by lending us their dining canopies and with their assistance setting up and tearing down the plant sale.

Granny’s Plant Sale will take place rain or shine. For more information visit www.grannysgardenschool.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter.

