Granny’s Garden changing school garden model

Our mission and goals are the same at Granny’s School Garden: only our methods have changed. We will use the process of growing produce for the cafeteria to provide hands-on educational opportunities for first to fourth-grade students at Loveland Primary and Elementary Schools.

Students will have the opportunity to plant, weed, harvest and be involved in the general upkeep of the gardens. Instead of individual classroom garden beds containing a variety of vegetables, there will be beds of various vegetables, i.e. lettuce, carrots, squash, cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, and peppers.

There will be an ongoing list of tasks, i.e. plant carrot seeds in two garden beds or weed the carrot patch. Teachers can sign the classes up for the tasks that best support their educational goals.

Simplifying the gardening aspect of the program will allow teachers to focus on the educational process rather than the mechanics of gardening and make it easier for volunteers without gardening experience to assist.