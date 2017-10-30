Hamlin to Oury’s critics: “That’s it? That’s all you got?”

by Sherry Hamlin,

“I recently read the guest column written by a local business owner attacking the character of Loveland City Council candidate Neal Oury. Why? Because he filed bankruptcy following the economic downturn in 2008.

Your attempt to assault his character is offensive to me, and I hope it is offensive to anyone else who has experienced difficulty at some point in their lives.

My immediate response to the attempt to impugn Mr. Oury’s character was… that’s it? That’s all you got? He filed bankruptcy during a recession while he worked in the construction industry. I have bulletin for Mr. Oury’s critics, this is hardly news. So many people, GOOD people, were negatively affected by the economy during that time; many weren’t in the housing industry. Those that were, were hit particularly hard. So why is this news?

Who hasn’t heard the saying “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”? Not only have I heard it, I am a student. I am confident that the very personal and difficult events that have happened in my life have shaped who I am. I am a better friend, mother, and compassionate human being because of the things that have happened in my life.

So to Mr. Oury’s critics, I say this. Your attempt to assault his character is offensive to me, and I hope it is offensive to anyone else who has experienced difficulty at some point in their lives. Your cruel attack has only strengthened my desire to vote for him on November 7th. I want someone on council who has experienced personal heartache and challenge representing me. If you’ve never experienced difficulty, you cannot adequately represent me”.

Sherry Hamlin is a Loveland Resident

