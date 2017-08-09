Job opening at Ohio Valley Voices

Ohio Valley Voices, a listening and spoken language program, has open positions for a Listening and Spoken Language Provider in our preschool and K-2nd grade programs for the 2017-2018 school year. Come join our dedicated, energetic and collaborative team as we help children, who are deaf or hard of hearing, communicate and learn through listening and spoken language. Ohio Valley Voices is a listening and spoken language program that serves deaf and hearing-impaired infants, children and families located in a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information on our mission and programs, please visit www.ohiovalleyvoices.org.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Create individualized lessons to facilitate the development of listening, language, speech, and social skills. •

Gather student data for ongoing progress monitoring. •

Complete assessments and evaluations as appropriate for individual children and families. • Participate in, contribute to and update IEPs as needed.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Deaf Education. •

Master’s Degree in Deaf Education or Speech Language Pathology preferred. •

Currently hold or eligibility to obtain Ohio Department of Education Teaching License. •

Strong commitment to listening and spoken language methodology. •

Strong planning and organizational skills. •

Excellent oral and written communication skills. • Ability to work effectively as a member of a collaborative team.

Qualified candidates should submit a resume via e-mail to Carey Ratliff, Program Director: cratliff@ohiovalleyvoices.org.