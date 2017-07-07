|
Cool School Volunteers Needed
Each school year we seek energetic, committed, and dependable adults, college, and high school students to lead and coordinate the development of this program. WE NEED TWO ADDITIONAL COORDINATORS ONE FOR EACH PROGRAM as well as other volunteers that can help with tutoring.
Cool School is an after-school program designed to provide educational support for 1st-6th grade students who need individual and group support. Many students benefit from extra help with reading, writing, math, and general homework.
We run two programs, Loveland Elementary and Primary Schools; grades 1-4 twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00p-5:00pm. Loveland Intermediate School grades 5-6; twice a week on Monday and Tuesday from 2:30pm-4:30pm.
The program begins on Monday, September 11, 2017
Interested in learning more? Contact Terri Rogers Executive Director at trogers7@fuse.net.