20th Annual Back to School Program Donations Needed! Do you remember the excited feeling you had going Back to School each year with a new backpack filled with school supplies?



The Annual Back to School program gives Loveland School children the chance to start the year off with NEW backpacks and school supplies. If you can donate a filled backpack, the children would appreciate it more than you can imagine. If you are not able to complete an entire bag by yourself, please consider sharing this project with a friend. Please drop off donations at New Hope Baptist Church 1401 Loveland Madeira Rd, in Loveland, August 17 and 18 from 11:00am – 4:00pm.



Download our School Supply List. Donations are greatly appreciated! Volunteer & Donation Dropoff

Truly Blest is now accepting donations of gently used items. We accept kid's clothes, as well as adult clothing, we also take household items, like dishes, towels, bedding, decorations, and toys. All donations are tax deductible! If you have some free time stop in and lend a hand. Drop off donations and volunteer at our Loveland location. 910 Loveland Madeira Rd #2 • Loveland, OH 45140 • 513-583-1600 • Email Store Help support The Loveland Initiative every time you shop at Kroger—without spending any extra cash! It's fast, it's easy and it's FREE! Get Started Today! Cool School Volunteers Needed Each school year we seek energetic, committed, and dependable adults, college, and high school students to lead and coordinate the development of this program. WE NEED TWO ADDITIONAL COORDINATORS ONE FOR EACH PROGRAM as well as other volunteers that can help with tutoring. Cool School is an after-school program designed to provide educational support for 1st-6th grade students who need individual and group support. Many students benefit from extra help with reading, writing, math, and general homework.​

We run two programs, Loveland Elementary and Primary Schools; grades 1-4 twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00p-5:00pm. Loveland Intermediate School grades 5-6; twice a week on Monday and Tuesday from 2:30pm-4:30pm.



The program begins on Monday, September 11, 2017​



Interested in learning more? Contact Terri Rogers Executive Director at trogers7@fuse.net. Executive Director Looking for Volunteer Assistant

Summary: The Executive Director of The Loveland Initiative is a person with a physical disability; looking for a volunteer assistant to help perform administrative tasks. As an assistant, you will perform a variety of tasks depending on project deadlines. The administrative tasks include, assisting with photocopying, fax and mailing, volunteer and outreach coordination, and written correspondence. Must be dependable and punctual and works well independently and as part of a team. Time Period

This position requires a minimum 2-hour commitment for 2 days per week from 2:00pm to 4:00 pm. For more information email Terri Rogers at trogers7@fuse.net.