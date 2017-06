Memories …..The Way it Was

before the devastating fire of May 28, 2017

for each print sold before June 19th, 2017 artist Deirdre Dyson will donate 15% of purchase price to

DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS GIVING BACK, supporting DOWNTOWN HISTORIC LOVELAND FIRE VICTIMS

*To order YOUR print or get a quote on larger size prints

email: dyson.d@fuse.net

Deirdre Dyson’s

Art House II is located at

430 West Loveland Avenue, OH 45140

phone: 513-683-0349

