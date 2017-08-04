Loveland Board of Education approves restructure of central office leadership

Combined 61 years of experience

Loveland, Ohio – For the 2017-18 school year, the Loveland City School District has hired two educators to the central office staff at director-level positions, bringing a combined 61 years of experience serving students to the administrative team. The Loveland Board of Education approved Robin Wiley as the director of human resources in a one-year contract at their July 10 meeting, and Andrea Conner as the director of secondary programs in a two-year contract on August 1.

“Mrs. Wiley is a retired veteran administrator from the area; her experience and leadership will be a valuable asset to all of the central office team,” said Dr. Amy Crouse, interim superintendent. “Mrs. Conner is also a seasoned educator who comes to the district in a newly created role that is designed to support our district goals and improve processes – it is very exciting to have her experience and expertise to continue to grow our academic program.”

Robin Wiley served students for 33 years before retiring from the Princeton City School District in 2012. She has since worked as an independent contractor/educational consultant. Wiley began her tenure serving students as a teacher, and went on to serve as a principal, superintendent, and curriculum coordinator at several Ohio public schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Music Education from West Virginia University in 1978, her Master of Music from Ohio University in 1980, her Principal Certification from the University of Cincinnati in 1992 and her Superintendent Certificate from the University of Dayton in 1996.

“I believe I have always been a Tiger in spirit, and having worked closely with Dr. Crouse at the Princeton City School District – I was thrilled to be able to use my experience as a public school servant to assist her in this capacity,” said Wiley. “Loveland is a special place, and I’m excited at the opportunity to continue to grow the Tiger Staff by recruiting the best of the best to this district.”

Wiley replaces former Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Keith Koehne, who left the district to serve as the executive director of curriculum and instruction at the Lakota School District.

Andrea Conner has served students for 28 years, most recently as the director of college and career readiness at the Goshen Local School District, where she was integral in assisting the district with its implementation of the career advising policy as well as developing an innovative internship program for high school students. Conner served as a high school English teacher for 23 years.

“I believe positive relationships between teachers and students is how one helps students reach their full potential,” said Conner. “I’m proud to be part of the Tiger Family because of the outstanding innovative opportunities that this district provides to the students. It is an exciting time to be a Tiger!”

