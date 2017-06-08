Loveland City Schools to contract OSBA

Loveland, Ohio – The Loveland City School District Board of Education voted to approve a contract to hire Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to manage the executive search for a new superintendent during a Special Meeting Tuesday, June 6. The action comes following the May announcement that Loveland Superintendent Chad Hilliker is leaving to serve as the assistant superintendent of the Hamilton County Educational Service Center. Hilliker will remain in the role of superintendent until July 31.

Once established, the Board will communicate an executive search timeline. The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) in a nonprofit corporation that began in 1955 after five regional associations banded together to coordinate activities. Today, OSBA is composed of 715 school boards. Their 3,422 elected board members represent Ohio’s local, city, exempted village, career center and educational service center districts. The management teams of member boards also have access to all OSBA services, including executive searches.

Like this: Like Loading...