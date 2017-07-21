Popular Mexican food chain, Chipotle, is expected to open their Loveland location on August 2nd or 3rd. The restaurant will be located next to Starbucks, at 10567 Loveland-Madeira Road, near the intersection of East Kemper and Loveland-Madiera.

According to Loveland building and zoning coordinator, Eva Parker, the restaurant will feature outdoor seating. The new location will add to the nearly 2,300 locations across the country.

The Loveland-Madeira Chipotle has already hired workers, and will continue to bring jobs to the city. Prospective employees can apply here.

Like this: Like Loading...